Mihaela Buzarnescu, spectacularly through to Miami Open main draw

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu managed a spectacular qualification to the main singles draw of the 3,260,190-dollar WTA Miami Open, after defeating Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsam 2-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5 on Tuesday in the final round of the qualifiers, according to AGERPRES.

Buzarnescu had an unexpected comeback in the decider from 2-5, clinching a 7-5 win after almost three hours of play (2 h 50 min).

Buzarnescu (32, WTA's 137th) was clearly dominated in the first set, in which Friedsam led 3-0 and 5-1 and won 6-2. The Romanian player fired 4 aces and made 9 double faults, while Anna-Lena (27, WTA's 125th) hit 3 aces and committed 4 double faults.

Buzarnescu had also won her first encounter with Friedsam in 2018, in the Hobart round of 16, with 7-5, 6-4.

The Romanian player secured a check for USD 10,000 and 40 WTA points by making it to the Miami Open main draw that also includes Simona Halep (directly in the second round), Sorana Cirstea (also qualified in the second round) and Irina Begu.

