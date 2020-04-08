Military team takes over medical, operational management of the Deva County Hospital

A team of the Defence Ministry (MApN) consisting of four commissioned officers took over the medical and operational management of the Deva County Hospital on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the ministry.

It is about Lieutenant-Colonel Constantin Vlase, a doctor to act as the manager; Major Bogdan-Ion Tambrea, a doctor to act as medical director; Lieutenant-Colonel Catalin Ciopei, to act as logistics officer, and Lieutenant-Colonel Sorin Vartolomei, to act as staff officer.According to MApN, Vlase, a medical director of the Aristide Serfiodi Emergency Military Hospital of Galati is a specialising in infectious diseases and has performed two missions in the Afghanistan theatre of war.Health Minister Nelu Tataru announced in Deva on Wednesday that the local county emergency hospital is under military management and all the medical staff will be tested for infection with the new coronavirus.He said that the military management of the hospital will be maintained for as long as needed, but said that he noticed an involvement from the county and local administration in solving problems."This management will only stay in place as long as it is needed, and in three to four weeks we can think of a civilian management that will take over and meet all the requirements," said Tataru.