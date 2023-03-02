Miniseries about kidnapping and assasination of Aldo Moro to be shown during 'Visuali Italiane' film festival

A miniseries in six episodes, signed by the famous Italian filmmaker Marco Bellocchio, about the kidnapping and assassination of Aldo Moro, "Exterior, noapte"/ "Esterno Notte," will be screened in Romania for the first time on the occasion of the second edition of the "Visuali Italiane - New Italian Cinema in Romania" film festival, told Agerpres.

The festival dedicated to Italian cinema will take place in Bucharest (March 6 - 12, Muzeul Taranului Cinema - Romania Peasants' Museum), Cluj-Napoca (March 21 - 26, Arta Cinema and Victoria Cinema) and Timisoara (March 30 - April 2, Victoria Cinema).

Films that talk about contemporary society, history or power, as well as films that address themes such as adolescence or family, are part of the selection of the festival, composed of 12 titles, states a press release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES by the Italian Institute of Culture.

Nine of the most recent productions of Italian cinema, along with two restored classic films, as well as the event screening of the miniseries signed by Marco Bellocchio can be found in the festival programme, available at https://eventbook.ro/festival/visuali - Italian.

Prodigious filmmaker Marco Bellochio, whose last feature film, "Tradatorul"/ "Il traditore," presents the story of the mobster who betrayed Cosa Nostra based on a real case, returns this time with a six-part miniseries that presents exhaustively and from multiple perspectives the shocking event that shook Italy at the end of the seventies: the kidnapping and, finally, the killing of the influential statesman and former prime minister Aldo Moro by the Red Brigades, the same source says.

Presented at Cannes 2022 in a marathon screening, "Exterior, noapte"/ "Esterno Notte" brings together in the cast famous names of Italian cinema such as Fabrizio Gifuni, Margherita Buy, Toni Servillo, Fausto Russo Alesi or Gigio Alberti.

As part of Visuali Italiane, the miniseries will be screened on March 11, at 5:00 pm, at the cinema hall of the Peasant's Museum, in two parts of three episodes each, in the presence of co-screenwriter Ludovica Rampoldi ("Tradatorul"/"Il traditore," "Gomorrah," "The Bad Guy"), who will answer questions from the audience.

Another film that talks about Italy's past is "Umbra zilei"/ "L'ombra del giorno" by Giuseppe Piccioni, an original love story that takes place in the oppressive atmosphere before the Second World War.

"Vera," the film signed by the artist duo Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel, presented in the Orizzonti section of the 2022 Venice Film Festival, where it also won the awards for Best Director and Best Actress, presents a fictionalized version of the story of Vera Gemma, the daughter of the legendary Italian actor Giuliano Gemma. Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel will be present at the screening of their film on March 9, at 6.00 pm, according to the the organizers.

"Noaptea Fantoma"/ "Notte Fantasma," the third feature film by director Fulvio Risuleo, presented at the 2022 Venice festival, invites viewers on a memorable nocturnal walk through symbolic places of Rome in the footsteps of Tarek, a 17 years old, dragged by a policeman full of secrets on a hallucinatory urban journey. Fulvio Risuleo will participate in the screening of his film on March 7, at 8.15 pm.

An unprecedented urban foray into a suburb of Naples in the 80s is proposed by director Nicola Prosatore with his debut feature film, "Slowly-incet"/ "Piano Piano." The film will be screened on March 7, at 6.00 pm, in the presence of director Nicola Prosatore.

"Crazy desire"/ "La voglia matta," a comedy by Luciano Salce made in 1962, initially banned and then censored and released with a ban for children under 14, recently restored by the Italian National Cinematheque, is the film that will close the second edition of "Italian Visuals - New Italian Cinema in Romania." Emanuele Salce, the son of Luciano Salce, will be present at the screening of the film on March 12, on 8.15 pm.

In parallel, on March 10, the event "Italian Visuals: measures to support cinematographic co-production and distribution" will take place at the Italian Ambassador's Residence in Bucharest. According to the same source, in this framework, funding programmes offered by the Italian and Romanian governments will be presented to stimulate distribution and collaborations in the cinematographic industry.

The "Visuali Italiane - New Italian Cinema in Romania" festival is organized by the Italian Institute of Culture in Bucharest, the Italian Embassy and ICE Romania, with the support of Italian Screens and the National Union of Film Critics in Italy.