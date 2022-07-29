Minister Aurescu discusses with his Estonian counterpart ICJ procedures on Russian aggression in Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had, on Friday, a telephone conversation with his Estonian counterpart, Urmas Reinsalu, with whom he discussed the implications and developments of the war in Ukraine, the official from Tallinn expressing special appreciation for the measures taken by Romania to support Kiev.

The two ministers agreed on the importance of maintaining firm positions versus Russia at the level of all multilateral formats, with the aim of discouraging the continuation of aggressive actions and isolation on the international stage, according to a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES.At the same time, Minister Aurescu presented his analysis of the ongoing proceedings at the level of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in which Romania will intervene, as Estonia, as well as at the level of the International Criminal Court, as a result of the illegal war of aggression launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.The two heads of diplomacy highlighted the importance of leveraging the instruments and institutions of international law in support of maintaining and restoring international peace and security. They also emphasized the importance that all those responsible for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide or crimes of aggression, including at the highest level, be investigated, brought to justice and answer for their actions.