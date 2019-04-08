Minister Ciamba to preside meetings of General Affairs Council and General Affairs Council

Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba on Tuesday will preside in Luxembourg the meetings of the General Affairs Council (GAC) and the General Affairs Council (Art. 50), focusing the rule of law in Poland and the manner in which Hungary observes the EU values, informs a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES.

The GAC meeting agenda includes the following items: the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027, the reflection paper "A sustainable Europe by 2030," the manner in which the values of the Union are observed in Hungary and the rule of law in Poland, as well as the preparations for the upcoming election to the European Parliament.

Regarding the Multiannual Financial Framework post-2020, the European Ministers will debate on the cohesion policy and the Common Agricultural Agenda, two main elements of the EU budget proposal. Moreover, the ministers will adopt the Conclusion of the reflection paper "A sustainable Europe by 2030 and they will review the current status of works on procedures based on the article 7 paragraph (1) regarding the rule of law in Poland and the observance by Hungary of the EU values.

The GAC meeting (Art. 50) will also occasion an exchange of opinions in the preparation of the European Council Art. 50 of April 10 2019 to take place in Brussels, in the presence of European Union's chief negotiator regarding Brexit, Michel Barnier.

At the end of the GAC meetings, the Minister-delegate for European Affairs will also participate and hold a speech within the 10th anniversary conference of the Eastern Partnership, organised by the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg, the Romanian presidency of the EU Council and the European Commission.