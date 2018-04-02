Minister-delegate Negrescu: New European regulations on online content services open new possibilities for EU citizens

Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu hails the enforcement of regulations on cross-border portability of online content services within the European Union and underscored that they "open new possibilities" for the EU citizens, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES on Monday informs.

The regulations goal, in terms of portability - entered into force on 1 April - is to guarantee that Europeans who buy or subscribe to online digital services, such as broadcast of movies, sports events or music, electronic books or games, can also have access to then when traveling or living temporary in other member states, the MAE mentions."This regulation opens new possibilities for citizens and, at the same time, protects the content creators. We hail the introduction of this measure which increases the potential of the digital single market and ensures the necessary mobility to subscribers. For instance, from now on, all Romanians who are subscribed to online platforms of some Romanian televisions will be able to watch their content even if they leave abroad for a short period of time," stated Victor Negrescu, who contributed as Rapporteur of the S & D Group to this measure during his tenure as Deputy of the European Parliament.According to him, "Tourists or Romanians from the Diaspora who come on holiday to Romania can benefit from online platforms which they already subscribed to."In December 2015, the European Commission proposed a regulation to extend the access of people traveling in the European Union to online content. This was the first legislative proposal within the strategy regarding the digital single market, which was supplemented in September 2016, by the adoption of some modern norms in terms of royalties, in order to increase the cultural diversity in Europe and the available online content, at the same time, clearer norms for all actors of the online environment," the MAE mentions.On the one hand, the EU citizens are to benefit from this regulations that offers cross-border access to their subscriptions and, on the other hand, the suppliers of these services, that will be able to ensure portability without having to purchase different licenses for each state. No time limits are stipulated for the use of portability and the online content suppliers are not licensed to charge additional costs for portable cross-border services. The regulation is mandatory for payment services. The free content suppliers can decide to participate in order to benefit from the new regulations, but they are not bound to do so.

AGERPRES .