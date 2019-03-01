Minister Intotero - visit in Chisinau; meetings with PM and Culture minister

The intensification of joint projects in the fields of education and culture, as well as the continuation of the efforts to support the European path of the Republic of Moldova are topics that were on the agenda of the discussions held on Friday by the Minister for Romanians Abroad, Natalia Intotero visiting Chisinau, and Monica Babuc, Minister of Culture, Education and Research of the Republic of Moldova.

According to a press release issued sent to AGERPRES on Saturday by the Ministry for Romanians Abroad, another important topic was the preservation and promotion of traditions, considering that both countries also cooperated in the case of the recognition of the 'Martirsor' symbol by UNESCO.

"The Parties discussed the promotion of the transnational file 'Art of the traditional blouse - A Cultural Identity Element in Romania and the Republic of Moldova' for the nomination in the UNESCO List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. In context, the parties agreed to engage and support the activities meant to facilitate the registration of the traditional blouse, a representative piece of the Romanian traditional garb, bearing universal value on the UNESCO List," the release says.

After the meeting, Ministers Intotero and Babuc participated in the award ceremony of the winners of the republican contest "Our Language is a Treasure", the Iulian Filip edition, organized by the Ministry of Education, Culture and Research, in partnership with the Embassy of Romania in Moldova.

Minister Intotero had a meeting with Prime Minister Pavel Filip, where the concrete action lines between the two states were highlighted, with a focus on the development of the infrastructure.

The Moldovan premier stressed that in the next period he will submit the Roadmap for the continuation of the cooperation according to the agreements reached at the last joint meeting of the Chisinau and Bucharest Governments, the cited source indicates.

The Romanian official gave assurances about the full support of the ministry he is leading falling within his competence, while pointing out that the Republic of Moldova is and remains a priority for Romania, being "not only a strategic partner but also a friend".

The two dignitaries participated in the signing of the collaboration protocol between the Hunedoara County Council and the Straseni District Council.

The working visit ended with the participation in International Music Festival 'Martisor', this year at its 53rd edition. AGERPRES .