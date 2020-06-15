Minister of Culture Gheorghiu: Eminescu's work - an enormous gain for the Romanian people's culture

Minister of Culture Bogdan Gheorghiu on Monday stated that the early demise of poet Mihai Eminescu is regrettable, but his work, although it was written in the few years he lived, represents "an enormous gain" for the culture of the Romanian people.

"June 15 is a day of contrasts, as it marks the loss of one of the greatest Romanian poets, Mihai Eminescu, but is also the moment when we gained, as a nation, a cultural inheritance of inestimable value for our national identity. His early demise is regrettable, but his work, which he left to the future generations, although written in the few years he lived, represents an enormous gain for the culture of the Romanian people," Gheorghiu told AGERPRES, on the occasion of the commemoration of the 131st year since the poet's death.The Minister of Culture believes that, besides the duty to know the work of the Romanian writers from before, it is also necessary to treasure the ones living among us right now."By reciting his poems one will rediscover him every time to be different, but with the same pleasure. We have the duty to know the work of the Romanian writers from before, but also to treasure the ones living among us right now," said Bogdan Gheorghiu.Mihai Eminescu died on June 15 1989, in Bucharest, and he was buried two days later at the Bellu Cemetery.