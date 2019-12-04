Minister of Economy: We will take responsibility in Parliament for modification of GEO 114

The Government will take responsibility in Parliament for the modification of the GEO No. 114 in the next 2 - 3 weeks, so that, by the end of the year, it will cease its disastrous effects on the energy field, Economy Minister Virgil Popescu stated on Wednesday."We will take responsibility in Parliament for GEO 114 in the next 2 to 3 weeks, for the entire package, so that, by the end of the year, this Ordinance will cease its disastrous effects on the energy field, obviously with a period of transition, because we do not want to upset the market, especially in the middle of winter - a transition period for natural gas and electricity - and I want to assure you that you will have my support and the Ministry of Economy, Energy and the Business Environment's support. Energy is a strategic priority of mine, of the Ministry, and of the Government and we will be sure to fulfill this strategic priority," the Minister of Economy told the energy company leaders, at an event focusing this field.
