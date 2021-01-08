Minister of Education wants integrated national registry of diplomas and study documents

Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu said on Thursday that he would like the creation of a single integrated national registry of diplomas and study documents, which will include the baccalaureate, the bachelor's and master's degrees, but also the PhD diplomas.

"As Minister of Education, even before that, I proposed and it was adopted in the Governing Plan. It is a role that I have assumed - that of promoting a single integrated national registry of diplomas and study documents. In this single registry, which does not start from scratch, it is based on the interconnection of already existing databases and on the completion of these databases, in this integrated registry, we could find, we should find, we will have to find all the baccalaureate diplomas, all the bachelor's degrees, all the master's degrees and all PhD diplomas. (...) We should find all the doctoral theses," the minister told private TV broadcaster Realitatea Plus.

According to Cimpeanu, in this way it will be easy to verify the veracity of the diplomas.

"The pleasant surprise was that we had the students' agreement today that in this register we can pour, if you allow me the term, all the bachelor's papers in electronic format and all the dissertation papers in electronic format, so that we can both verify the veracity of the diplomas and be able to eliminate that shadow that hovers over the Romanian education system regarding plagiarism. Because when you have them all together in one electronic system, it is obviously very easy to check the similarities and penalise as such any possible slippages. It is a project that I undertook in my personal name before I became a minister. Once I became a minister, it is an even bigger obligation," Cimpeanu underlined.

AGERPRES .