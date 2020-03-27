Minister of Health: Procedures have to be re-initiated at local level; tougher weeks ahead

Minister of Health Nelu Tataru on Friday acknowledged the importance of "re-initiating", at local level, the procedures that both medical staff and public health directorates, hospital managers and local authorities have to put into practice and observe, in the context of the new coronavirus.

"The Suceva outbreak does not change at all the attitude we have had, except that at the local level many things have to be changed. At the local level, procedures need to be re-initiated that both the medical staff and the DSPs, the hospital management but also the local authorities have to put into practice, have to observe," said Tataru, at the end of a working meeting with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, at the Ministry of Health.

According to the Minister of Health, medical personnel will have priority in testing.

"At the level of the sanitary units in phase 1, phase 2 and later on phase 3, we will provide the necessary equipment, sanitary materials and sanitary protection equipment, as well as that number of tests for all those who, according to an epidemiological investigation, enter a test protocol. I should mention - the medical staff will take priority in this testing. We take care of our staff, we have to take care of our staff. Tougher weeks are still ahead of us, there will be severe cases, there will be critical cases, but we will go through this period and we will come out stronger," the minister said.

Nelu Tataru said that the testing should be done according to epidemiological investigations, but they must be performed "correctly and broadly".

He said there are protocols currently in place that require people who come to hospitals with respiratory infection and have tested negative for influenza to be tested for coronavirus.