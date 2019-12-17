Minister of Transport discusses financing possibilities for new airport terminal with EIB representatives

Minister of Transport Lucian Bode on Tuesday discussed in principle with representatives of the European Investment Bank (EIB) about such projects as the new terminal at the Henri Coanda International Airport, railway infrastructure projects or providing technical assistance for projects related to road safety, reads a press release of the Ministry of Transport.

The discussions between the two parties focused on identifying new sources for financing major infrastructure projects and for providing the necessary technical assistance to start them.The Minister of Transport, Lucian Bode, voiced hope that the European Investment Bank can support the acceleration of the different stages of the infrastructure works."When we talk about infrastructure, every day must be capitalized on. For there are already so many projects left behind that we can no longer afford any delays. Therefore, with the help of financial institutions such as the EIB, we can speed up the stages of infrastructure development that the Romanians and I wish for. The technical assistance that EIB experts can provide should be used in our common interest. This is the time when all sources of financing must be considered because only so we can build, in the shortest possible time, everything that until now was just drawn on maps," commented Lucian Bode.The Minister of Transport also appreciated the need for the initiation of projects to increase road safety.