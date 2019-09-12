Minister Roxana Minzatu: Romania enjoys a favourable proposal from European Commission in respect to budget

Minister of European Funds Roxana Minzatu on Thursday stated that Romania "enjoys a favourable proposal" from the European Commission in respect to the budget, namely an increase by 8 per cent compared with the current financial exercise.

"Romania benefits from resources from important European funds in the social area. It benefited in the past from such resources and it will in the future, too. This is where we started the talks about what we could finance in the resettlement, streamlining, reorganisation of the Romanian system of blood transfusion, and we discussed about what we have available for 2021-2027. The budget is still being negotiated at the European level, but we also had discussions between Romania and the European Commission regarding the future architecture of the operational programmes and it's very important to see what we can do in the health care area. Romania enjoys a favourable proposal from European Commission in respect to the budget, namely an increase by 8 per cent compared with the current financial exercise, worth 30.6 billion euros, for this is the budget of Romania in terms of European funds for 2021-2027. Of this, the "more social Europe" objective or the component by which we are going to finance a more social Romania, including here the health care area, means around 7.6 billion euros," said Minzatu, on the occasion of the workshop on transfusion system.

According to the Minister, very important are also the screening programmes.

"Moreover, there are also the national screening programmes we need to speak of, those programmes designed for an early detection, early diagnosis in the case of some pathologies - with about 350 million euros being contracted via the Operational Programme Human Capital that we manage. (..) Also important is to talk about the screening programmes. However, all these will be felt and seen more concretely next year. There will be the caravans traveling trough the country, with medical specialists who will run free tests and analyses," said Minzatu.

She also said new guides will be launched this autumn for the caravans in the screening programme.

"This autumn, with the support of our colleagues from the Ministry of Health, we will launch the guides for these caravans - and I mean now the screening programmes for the uterine cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, hepatitis and cardiovascular risk screening. The guides will be launched in October and November totalling 80 million euros, money to be accessed by the Ministry of Health, the institutes under the subordination of the MH, the hospitals, which will use them to make these caravans that will travel through the country," said the Ministry of European Funds.