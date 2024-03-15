Minister Szijjarto: We have every interest in having a better relationship with Romania

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, said on Friday, in Sfantu Gheorghe, the central Covasna County, at a press conference, that his country has every interest in having a better relationship with Romania, invoking in this regard also "practical reasons".

We Hungarians have an interest in having a better relationship with Romania. This also has practical reasons. For example, last year we again started breaking the trade record. Romania is the third most important export market for Hungary and if I look in the last decade, we have almost doubled the trade and export to Romania and I think they clearly show that from an economic point of view the collaboration of these countries is a strategic one and our interest is to develop it further, step by step, the Hungarian official said, according to the official translation.

Peter Szijjarto added, among other things, that it is to the advantage of both countries to connect as many points as possible, mentioning in this regard that Hungary will support Romania's accession to Schengen Area.

On Friday afternoon, the government official from Budapest participated in the events organized in Sfantu Gheorghe on the occasion of the Day of Hungarians Everywhere and the commemoration of the Revolution of 1848.