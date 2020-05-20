Ministerial orders to implement alert measures worked out

Chief emergency management official Raed Arafat said on Wednesday that ministerial orders are being drafted under which the measures in Government Decision no. 394/2020 regarding the establishment of a 30-day state of alert.

"The governmental decision to declare the state of alert provides for a period of 30 days and of course the measures to be applied according to the legislation and according to Law No.55. At the moment, the orders of the ministers are being elaborated that will implement the measures, and we will monitor the developments after the first phase of the lockdown relaxation period," Arafat said at the beginning of a plenary meeting of Parliament that considered a request from Prime Minister Ludovic Orban for the approval of the state of alert in Romania.Arafat added that measures are planned at the level of several sectors, especially health, but also transport, economy, and other areas on which the novel coronavirus pandemic has an impact.He requested that the proposal to amend the government decision under consideration be abandoned and the document be reversed to its original form.