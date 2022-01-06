Ministries coordinated by deputy PM Grindeanu - established by PM decision

Deputy Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu is coordinating, in this capacity, the activity in the areas of responsibility of several Ministries, according to a decision signed by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca regarding setting the attributes of the deputy Prime Minister.

The decision was published in the National Gazette on Thursday.

"Starting with the date when this current decision comes into effect, with the purpose of ensuring the major priorities in the governing program, Sorin Mihai Grindeanu, the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Transports and Infrastructure, is coordinating the activities of areas of responsibility belonging to the following Ministries: The Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity; Ministry of Health; Ministry of Family, Youth and Equal Chances; Ministry of Culture", according to the decision signed by the Prime Minister.

According to the document, Grindeanu will exercise the following activities: endorses sectorial measures plans drawn up by these Ministries, endorses normative act drafts drawn up by the Ministries which he is coordinating and ensures the permanent informing of the Prime Minister regarding applying the provisions established through the decision.