Ministry for Romanians everywhere: Romania has about 9,700,000 citizens living abroad

Romania has a total of about 9,700,000 citizens living abroad, according to data sent by 70 Romanian diplomatic missions and centralized by the Ministry for Romanians everywhere.

Minister for Romanians everywhere Natalia Intotero presented on Wednesday the ministry's activity report for the first half of 2019, as well as the first results of the questionnaires completed by 322 respondents - Romanian citizens and NGOs - from the diaspora and the historical communities.

The participants in the consultation said they would like to see more unity in the Romanian communities abroad, more possibilities to learn Romanian, and a better relationship with the Romanian authorities.

According to the ministry's activity report, the exact number of Romanians living abroad is difficult to estimate because many do not establish their legal domicile in the host country.

The Ministry for Romanians everywhere informed in a release having applied for European funding via the Operational Programme 'Administrative Capacity' for conducting a sociological survey on the Romanian diaspora.

Minister Intotero also referred to the initiatives regarding the process of moving back home and social reintegration of the Romanian expats, mentioning that a relevant bill is also being drafted.

The Ministry for Romanians everywhere has a budget allocation of 13,468,000 lei this year for supporting the activities of Romanians everywhere and of their representative organisations, and has applied for an increase of the amount at the next budget revision. The non-reimbursable financing amounts to 5,478,000 lei, with 159 projects approved after the first session (5,372,378.50 lei) - 71 in the diaspora (2,477,708,50 lei), 58 in the historical communities (1,796,670.00 lei) and 30 in Romania (1,098,000.00 lei).