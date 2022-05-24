Ministry of Defence: Flights with MiG-21 LanceR aircraft, resumed for one year

The Ministry of National Defence (MApN) informs that as of Monday, flight activities with MiG-21 LanceR aircraft, belonging to the Romanian Air Force, were resumed, for a period of approximately one year.

"Based on the decision of the Supreme Council for Country's Defence (CSAT) for approving the memorandum titled 'taking MiG-21 LanceR aircraft out of service and accelerated transition to exploiting F-16 aircraft, standard issue for the Romanian Air Force', flight activities with MiG-21 LanceR were resumed as of Monday, May 23, for a period of approximately one year," MApN says.

According to the quoted source, MiG-21 LanceR aircraft will be used until May 15, 2023, exclusively for carrying out missions that are specific to the Permanent Combat Service - The Air Police (SLP-PA) and for maintaining flight training for select pilots with the purpose of continuing the use of this type of aircraft. After this date, aircraft of this type will be removed from the Romanian Air Force.

MApN also mentions that measures were taken for accelerating the purchase of 32 F-16 aircraft from Norway, which will constitute, in the following period, two more squadrons within the Romanian Air Force. The draft approval of this acquisition has gone through the legislative transparency step and is pending approval, where it will be presented in Parliament shortly.

Furthermore, The Romanian Air Force will carry out measures of initiating actions for the V-th generation aircraft procurement program.AGERPRES