Ministry of Development signs 230 M RON worth of agreements under Recovery and Resilience Plan

The Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA), Cseke Attila, on Tuesday signed 120 new financing agreements through component C10 - the Local Fund from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, in a total amount of over 230 millions of lei, told Agerpres.

According to a press release from the MDLPA, the agreements, concluded between the local public authorities in 120 administrative-territorial units and the Ministry of Development have a total value of 230,090,834.40 RON and aim to ensure the infrastructure for green transport, by purchasing recharging points for electric vehicles, the creation and expansion of video surveillance networks, the development of intelligent local management systems and the digitization of services at the locality level.

Until now, 3,129 financing agreements have been signed through the three components of the PNRR, in a total amount of 21,013,459,190.65 RON, the minister said, as quoted in the press release.