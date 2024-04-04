Ministry of Education launches National Parental Support Strategy 2024 - 2030 consultation

The Ministry of Education launched on Thursday a public consultation on the National Parental Support Strategy 2024 - 2030, which aims to develop and implement "accessible and integrated" parental support measures.

The overall objective of the National Parental Support Strategy is to inform, advise, assist and provide material support to parents in order to ensure the best conditions for raising, caring for and educating children.

"The development of such a strategy is useful to meet the needs of those families who encounter difficulties in exercising their parental role. Parents, as the first educators of children, have the right and the duty to lay the intellectual and emotional foundations and to develop their system of values and attitudes, all the more so as a child's future is strongly conditioned by the period of early childhood. (... ) Through this strategy, we aim to strengthen the dignity of each parent, to recognize and value their unique contribution to the life of the child and the community, strengthening the role of parents, empathetically respecting individual needs and experiences, in a framework that stimulates the harmonious growth of children," say representatives of the Ministry of Education.

The specific objectives of this strategy are subsequent to the general objective:

* the development of complementary educational, health and social approaches to support parents and the development of the legislative and regulatory framework necessary to link parental support efforts;

* Building the necessary infrastructure for parental support;

* Providing qualified human resources to inform, advise, assist and support parents;

* Developing accessible and integrated parental support services.

With the aim of increasing the capacity of parents or carers to respond to the concrete needs of children, this Strategy sets out the priorities, objectives, directions of action, expected outcomes, indicators, responsible institutions and budgetary and legislative implications for parental support. These are formulated by reference to a set of principles and associated values, which foster parents' confidence in their competences/skills/knowledge, without imposing template rules for being a "good" parent, the document says.