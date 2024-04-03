Ministry of Education, UNICEF will start project promoting students' well-being

The Ministry of Education will start a joint project with UNICEF in the coming months, in which schools will be supported in promoting students' well-being, socio-emotional development and responsible use of technology, Education Minister Ligia Deca said on Wednesday.

According to the minister, UNICEF has been supporting the Education Ministry's efforts of school desegregation for over a year.

"UNICEF is an old and important partner for the Ministry of Education. We discussed with Mrs. Anna Riatti, UNICEF representative in Romania, the results of the projects carried out so far together and future plans.

The UNICEF team has been supporting the Ministry's efforts to desegregate schools for more than a year, together we have been working on the creation of a unique mechanism in Europe for monitoring and intervening in situations of school segregation

. Also, in the coming months we will start a new joint project, in which schools will be supported in their efforts to promote students' well-being, socio-emotional development and responsible use of technology," Ligia Deca wrote on Facebook.

The minister of Education said that UNICEF remains a "valuable" partner for the inclusion of Ukrainian children in the Romanian education system.