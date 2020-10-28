Ministry of Education wants to make map of disadvantaged schools in Romania

The Ministry of Education and Research is beginning the process of developing 'The Map of Disadvantaged Schools in Romania', which will play an important role in the process of establishing the way and the priorities for allocating resources and projects in the future financial programming 2021-2027, but also in order to be able to guide strategic interventions, carried out by the Government, meant to reduce the education cleavages.

According to a press release of the ministry, in order to achieve this objective, Minister Monica Anisie invited a series of organizations with relevant activities and results in terms of ensuring equity in education to join the initiative.

"We are convinced that in such a partnership we will be able to make this map of disadvantaged schools in Romania, with the help of which we can intervene specifically and adapt the interventions at central, county and local level, for the benefit of every student in Romania," underscored Minister Anisie in the invitation sent to organizations and institutions.

In fact, there is a "long-term collaboration" between the latter and the Ministry of Education and Research, embodied in various partnerships and projects aimed at ensuring equity in education.

"With the help of partners from the associative, institutional and university environment who can support this process with the necessary expertise and resources, we will make a map of disadvantaged schools in Romania, through which the real general needs and the specific problems of schools will be identified, from the lack of infrastructure (toilets, drinking water, etc.) to the quality of the educational act.

A first technical discussion in this regard is scheduled for Friday, with representatives of UNICEF in Romania, the Council of Europe, the University of Bucharest, the National Institute for Statistics and the Impreuna (Together) Agency for Community Development Foundation expected to attend.