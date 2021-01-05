Ministry of Finance draws 105 M lei from the banks, additional to Monday's tender

The Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) drew 105 million lei from the banks on Tuesday, in addition to Monday's tender, when it borrowed 1.012 billion lei million lei, at an interest rate of 2, 6 per cent per year, through a benchmark government bond issue, with a residual maturity of 47 months, according to data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), according to AGERPRES.

The nominal value of the additional issue was 105 million lei, and the banks submitted bids worth 395 million lei.

The Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) planned, in January 2021, loans from commercial banks of 4.5 billion lei, of which 400 million lei through an issuance of discounted treasury certificates and 4.1 billion lei through seven issues of government bonds.

To these can be added the amount of 615 million lei through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond auctions.

The amount, slightly below that of December (4.985 billion lei), will be used to refinance public debt and finance the state budget deficit.