The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) will conduct an "immediate analysis" into the first round of election abroad, before organising the second round, at the end of the month.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to pay special attention to the organisation of the second round of elections, to take place on November 22-24. In this regard, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu has already ordered all diplomatic and consular missions to conduct an immediate analysis into the possible aspects revealed by the first round", reads a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES.This analysis is necessary "in order to assess the measures that can be taken, within the limits of the legal authority of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in order to optimize the organisational actions for the second round of presidential elections," stresses the quoted source.The preparation of the electoral process involved a considerable effort, attended by over 85 per cent of the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - central office, diplomatic and consular missions, as well as representatives of the Romanian communities abroad, showed the same source.At the same time, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "the very large turnout of the Romanian citizens abroad in the election process for the election of the President of Romania is also an indicator of the real voting potential of the Romanian communities outside the borders, an aspect that will have to be taken into consideration, in order to be certain that the Romanian citizens abroad can exercise their right to vote."Over 650,000 voters voted at the polls abroad. The largest voter turnout in the Diaspora was recorded in Italy (nearly 130,000 voters) and the United Kingdom (over 119,000), according to the Central Electoral Bureau's online platform. A high turnout was also recorded in Spain and Germany. There were also nearly 25,200 votes by correspondence.For the presidential elections, 835 polling stations were set up abroad, and also it was possible to vote by correspondence. Most of the polling stations, over one hundred, were in Spain (148) and Italy (142). In Germany there were 84, in the United Kingdom - 73, in France - 48, the US - 38, the Republic of Moldova - 36, Belgium - 23, the Netherlands - 22, Ireland - 16, Denmark - 12, Austria and Greece - 11 each, Portugal - 9, Switzerland - 8.Romanians abroad had three days at their disposal to vote in this election. The second tour in the Diaspora will take place on November 22, 23 and 24.