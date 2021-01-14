Ministry of Health extends free anti-flu vaccination for entire population

The Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, has approved extending the annual anti-flu vaccination campaign for all population groups, without having an imposed prioritization of the risk groups.

"It is necessary to continue the anti-flu vaccination during this pandemic period, to prevent sickness of any form is essential. The risk of COVID co-infection with the flu leads to severe sickness forms, a fact that was scientifically proven. We are extending the free anti-flu vaccination for all population categories," Health Minister Voiculescu said, quoted in a press release.

Within the annual free anti-flu vaccination campaign held by the Ministry of Health, people of over 65, with chronic illnesses, especially respiratory and cardiovascular issues, metabolic diseases, children and institutionalized elderly people, medical staff, as well as pregnant women have priority, according to the recommendations of the World Health Organization and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

"Vaccination is the safest and most efficient way of preventing the flu," according to the Ministry of Health's press release, which recommends those who want the vaccine to request it for free from their general practitioner.