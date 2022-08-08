Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalization: 36,000,000 euro aid scheme to boost competitiveness of labour force

The Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalization announced on Monday the launch of a call for the support of Romanian SMEs to retrain their workforce in key technical fields (programming/coding, data analytics, cyber-security, computer-assisted design, additive manufacturing), the ministry informs in a press release.

According to the same source, the intervention aims to boost the competitiveness of the labour force and of Romanian companies.

The budget of the aid scheme amounts to 36,000,000 euros, equivalent in RON, and the estimated minimum number of beneficiary enterprises is 2,000.

"The training of digital skills at the level of SMEs is essential for Romania's development. The digital transformation of the administration, economy and society means first of all our ability to use cutting-edge technologies so as to close the gap with other states. It is not enough to bring state-of-the-art technologies into the country, we need to know how to use them on a large scale. This call is an important step in this direction, and the SMEs employees who will benefit from this advanced training will be better prepared to perform in and for the Romania of the future," said Minister Sebastian Burduja, quoted in the press release.

Financial support in the form of a grant is awarded under this scheme to SMEs operating in all sectors, from all development regions of Romania, within Romania's National Resilience and Recovery Plan, Pillar 2, Component 7., Agerpres.

The main objective is to support SMEs by granting non-refundable funds to improve digital skills among employees, with applicability in emerging technologies.

Training activities in emerging technologies are financed under the de minimis aid scheme, namely: Internet of things, Big data, Cloud technologies, Automatic learning, Artificial intelligence, Automation of robotic processes, Blockchain, Cyber-Physical Systems, Additive manufacturing.

The calendar of the call is as follows: call launch - August 2022, project submission - September - October, evaluation, selection and contracting - October - November, implementation - November 2022 - December 2025.