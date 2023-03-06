Minor trafficking, child pornography campaign to reach schools and high-schools

Representatives of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and Other Related Matters (ANITP) will go to schools and high schools to inform the children about minor trafficking and child pornography, and to offer them educational materials on the same topics, as part of the campaign "Your safety is not a game!".

The campaign, launched by ANITP at the "Henri Coanda" Airport in Bucharest, in collaboration with the National Company Bucharest Airports and the Telefonul Copilului Association [Child Helpline Association - editor's note], takes place between March, 2023, and February, 2024, and aims to prevent the trafficking of minors and child pornography, by improving the level of information and awareness regarding these serious forms of abuse.

"The campaign implementation activities will be carried out at the national level, both in the urban and rural areas, and will be addressed to minors, in order to reduce their vulnerability, as well as to all adults, who are responsible for the safety and protection of children's rights," informs the press office of ANITP.

Children will find out that they can call Telefonul Copilului 116.111 for free, which is the European helpline for children, managed in Romania by the Telefonul Copilului Association, they will be able to write to 116111@telefonulcopilului.ro and on the organization's online platform https://www.116111. ro/, to benefit from specialized counseling services. Also, if they want to report possible cases of child trafficking, they can call the Telverde line 0800 800 678, offered free of charge by ANITP. AGERPRES