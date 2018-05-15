The "Mircea cel Bartan" Naval Academy is organising between 18-19 May in Constanta the 4th edition of the International Scientific Conference - SEA-CONF 2018, that will be attended by 115 representatives of the academia, university, military and civil researchers from 11 countries, a release sent to AGERPRES informs.

According to the quoted source, the objective of the conference is to facilitate the exchange of ideas, the presentation of research results and technical achievements in the naval area, as well as the analysis of future development strategies."The 115 attendees representing 21 universities of Romania and another 18 representatives from Algeria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, United Arab Emirates, Greece, Poland, Portugal, United States of America, Turkey and Ukraine will present over 160 scientific works within the following sections: Electrical engineering, Automation and computer science, Fundamental sciences, Military sciences, Social sciences and Foreign languages, Mechanical engineering, Transport and management," reads the "Mircea cel Batran" Naval Academy release.