'Mirror Mission Cities Hub Romania' national hub set up by Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalization

The Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalization is establishing the "Mirror Mission Cities Hub Romania" national hub, aimed at implementing the Mission '100 smart and climate-neutral cities by 2030', informs a press release from the ministry sent on Monday.

According to the cited source, the hub will function as a virtual space to facilitate dialogue between central, regional and local public authorities, universities and public research-innovation institutes, civil society and citizens with the aim to maximize Romania's impact within the 'Horizon Europe for 100 smart and climate-neutral cities by 2030' Mission.

The mission was launched by the European Commission in 2021, and three Romanian cities (out of 13 that participated in the competition) were selected to become centers of innovation and experimentation: Cluj-Napoca, Suceava and Sector 2 of the Municipality of Bucharest.

"Mirror Mission Cities Hub Romania" will offer support to the three cities and municipalities selected within the European Mission, but more importantly, to the candidate cities, as well as to other cities in Romania that have the ambition to achieve climate neutrality. The goal is to spread the knowledge to as many cities in Romania as possible.

"This national hub will function as a facilitator, a mirror group of the mission, with the aim of connecting national and regional authorities and programs that provide funds for the transition towards climate neutrality objectives. Within the CapaCITIES European network, the Romanian national hub will facilitate the exchanges between the Romanian authorities and other public authorities in Europe for the planning and establishment of measures to support the Romanian cities selected in the Mission, bringing together the candidate cities, with the ambition to reach all the cities in Romania that are fighting to achieve the goals of neutrality climate by 2030 and 2050. This initiative will have an effect not only on the three administrations involved, but also on other cities, some even smaller, because one of the principles that guide us is not to leave anyone behind," declared the Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, Sebastian Burduja.

The national hub dedicated to the Mission "100 smart and climate-neutral cities by 2030" will organize thematic working meetings between central, regional, local and city public authorities, facilitating the dialogue and exchange of experience with the other hubs of the Mission in Europe, seeking to create a space where they identify solutions together. The Hub is established at the level of the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalization and will be hosted by the Executive Unit for Financing Higher Education, Research, Development and Innovation.AGERPRES