Moldovan Prime Minister to pay official visit to Bucharest

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita, will pay an official visit to Bucharest on Thursday, agerpres reports.

The Moldovan official will be welcomed with military honours, at the Victoria Palace, by his counterpart, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

At the end of the official meeting, the two prime ministers will make joint press statements.

Natalia Gavrilita will later have a meeting with the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, at the Parliament House.

During the afternoon, the head of the Government of Chisinau will be welcomed by President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

