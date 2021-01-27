Monetary indicators – December 2020

At end-December 2020, broad money (M3) amounted to RON 487,450.5 million, up 2.1 percent (1.8 percent in real terms ) month on month and 15.3 percent (13.0 percent in real terms) year on year.

At end-December 2020, loans to non-government sector granted by credit institutions increased 0.5 percent (0.1 percent in real terms) from November 2020 to RON 282,370.0 million. RON-denominated loans, representing 69.5 percent of total volume of loans to non-government sector, moved up 0.8 percent, whilst foreign currency-denominated loans, representing 30.5 percent of total loans to non-government sector, decreased 0.2 percent when expressed in RON (down 0.1 percent when expressed in EUR).

In year-on-year comparison, loans to non-government sector advanced 5.5 percent (3.4 percent in real terms), on the back of the 8.5 percent increase in RON-denominated loans (6.3 percent in real terms) and the 0.6 percent decrease in foreign currency-denominated loans expressed in RON (down 2.5 percent when expressed in EUR).

Credit to general government increased by 2.6 percent in December 2020 from the previous month to RON 145,588.9 million and moved up 25.3 percent (22.7 percent in real terms) year on year.

Deposits of non-government resident customers advanced by 2.6 percent month on month to RON 420,793.9 million and the annual growth rate was 14.4 percent (12.1 percent in real terms).

RON-denominated deposits of residents, representing 65.2 percent of deposits of non-government customers, moved up 3.8 percent to RON 274,379.0 million month on month and 13.5 percent (11.2 percent in real terms) year on year.

RON-denominated household deposits advanced by 2.7 percent to RON 151,428.0 million month on month and by 15.5 percent (13.1 percent in real terms) year on year.

RON-denominated deposits of other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) went up 5.2 percent (to RON 122,950.9 million) month on month and 11.2 percent (9.0 percent in real terms) year on year.

Foreign currency-denominated deposits of residents, representing 34.8 percent of total volume of deposits of non-government customers, increased by 0.4 percent against November 2020 to RON 146,415.0 million when expressed in domestic currency (when expressed in EUR, these deposits went up 0.5 percent to EUR 30,068.4 million). In year-on-year comparison, this indicator grew 16.2 percent when expressed in RON and 14.1 percent when expressed in EUR.

Foreign currency-denominated deposits of households went up 0.7 percent from November 2020 to RON 105,252.0 million when expressed in RON (up 0.8 percent when expressed in EUR). On an annual basis, this indicator expanded by 15.3 percent when expressed in domestic currency and by 13.2 percent when expressed in EUR.

Foreign currency-denominated deposits of other sectors went down 0.4 percent against November 2020 to RON 41,163.0 million when expressed in RON (down 0.3 percent when expressed in EUR). Compared to December 2019, this indicator moved up 18.5 percent when expressed in RON (up 16.3 percent when expressed in EUR).

In the monetary balance sheets of monetary financial institutions, the accrued interest receivable/payable related to financial assets and liabilities is recorded under remaining assets/remaining liabilities.

Data for preparing monetary indicators are reported by monetary financial institutions in accordance with NBR Regulation No. 4/2014 on reporting statistical data and information to the National Bank of Romania, as subsequently amended and supplemented, Title I, Chapters I and II.

The statistical data are provisional and may be subject to periodic review. Series of indicators (available from January 2007) can be accessed in various formats (html, xls, xml and csv) in the interactive database http://www.bnr.ro/Interactive-database-1107.aspx. Statistical data series including monetary aggregates and non-government loans expressed as a share of GDP can be accessed here link.

