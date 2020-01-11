Monsignor Aurel Perca - new Metropolitan Archbishop of Bucharest

Monsignor Aurel Perca, who was appointed by Pope Francis as the Metropolitan Archbishop of Bucharest, was invested on Saturday within a solemn Holy Mass officiated in the "St. Joseph" Cathedral in Bucharest.

Through this celebration His Excellency Aurel Perca took possession of the Roman-Catholic Archdiocese of Bucharest from Monsignor Ioan Robu.

"Perhaps now you expect me to expound the pastoral plan for my future pastor service of the Archdiocese of Bucharest. This is not the time for pastoral programmes and plans. I want to gradually get myself involved in the life of the Archdiocese, to get to know my flock by placing myself in the obedience of the beautiful tradition of the local church about which I can say today that it is the flock the Lord entrusted me to lead. (...) I am aware of the hardships of the vast territory of the Archdiocese. I share the concerns of many parish priests who perceive the changes of time and the social, economic and political changes amplified by progress (...) in the area of communications. We often hear that we are in a period of transition and it's not easy to see a way out, but in terms of experiencing faith there are no periods of transitions, we have a well-defined path mentioned in the the Gospels and by the Good Shepherd that indicates our course. That is why my heart is full of hope that through the help of God we can change many things for the better," Monsignor Aurel Perca said.

The event was attended by several thousand believers and over 200 priests, two cardinals, 24 Catholic bishops, civil and political authorities, including Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu, Presidential Advisor Sergiu Nistor, President of the Federation of the Jewish Communities in Romania Aurel Vainer, representatives of the embassies and knights of the Order of Malta.

Dozens of believers were able to watch the event on a huge screen placed in front of the "St. Joseph" Cathedral.

Pope Francis accepted on 21 November 2019 the renunciation Office of Monsignor Ioan Robu and appointed at the helm of the Roman-Catholic Archdiocese of Bucharest Monsignor Aurel Perca, who served as Auxiliary Bishop in the Diocese of Iasi.

Monsignor Ioan Robu, who renounced his office after having reached the canonical age of 75 years, will become Metropolitan Archbishop Emeritus.

The new Metropolitan Archbishop of Bucharest, Monsignor Aurel Perca is 68 years old and was born in Sabaoani, Neamt County. He has been a priest since 1979 and was consecrated as bishop in 1999, in the new Roman-Catholic Cathedral in Iasi. His episcopal motto is "In caritate radicati et fundati!" - "Being rooted and grounded in love" which is an excerpt from the Letter of St. Apostle Paul to the Ephesians (3:17).