More criminal files open on people hampering disease control

As many as 15 criminal files have been opened the last 24 hours by the authorised departments of the Interior Ministry for the commission of hampering disease control, a criminal offence, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday.

The Border Police has also opened a criminal file for the commission of misrepresentation, an offence criminalised in Article 326 of the Criminal Code.At the same time, the Police and the Gendarmerie have enforced 990 sanctions for non-compliance with the isolation/quarantine measures.Over the last 24 hours, the Police have found 8,276 people who did not comply with the measure regarding the restriction of movement. They were sanctioned with civil fines to a total of 13,174,104 lei.GCS urges the Romanians to consider only the information verified through official sources and to call the 0800.800.358 toll-free line for recommendations and other information. The line is not an emergency line, but strictly used for public information.Romanians abroad can request information on the prevention and control of the coronavirus on a dedicated line +4021.320.20.20.As of March 30, 2020, 359,102 COVID-19 cases had been reported in EU / EEA, United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, and Andora. Most of the cases were recorded in Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.