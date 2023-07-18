More than 1,000 athletes from 23 countries expected at Bucovina Ultra Rocks mountain running competition

More than a thousand athletes from 23 countries will participate between July 27 - 30 in the Bucovina Ultra Rocks mountain running competition having its starting point in the northern town of Campulung Moldovenesc - 4th time host of the event.

In an area known for its mountainous relief and long and steep climbs to peaks such as Rarau (1,650 m), Pietrosu Bistritei (1,793 m) and Giumalau (1,857 m), Bucovina Ultra Rocks offers runners a special opportunity to explore "the brutal beauty of Bucovina'', as well as forests, gorges and UNESCO heritage areas, by choosing to race in one of the six events, the organizers said.

"This year, the image of the competition revolves around the concept of returning to the roots. The running community is invited to rediscover its values and seek inspiration in the beauty of the natural surroundings. Meetings with elite runners, group runs in partnership with HOKA Runners Romania will be organized, and the suppliers of local products and services will have the opportunity to promote and sell their products on the Campulung Moldovenesc Central Plateau. The entire city is brisk with life. The pubs, museums and shops are buzzing with enthusiasm, the locals welcome and guide the visitors, people take pictures and encourage each others for the races of the following days,'' says Paul Smereciuc, Bucovina Ultra Rocks organizer.

The unique atmosphere and untamed beauty of the region managed to attract a competitor of the caliber of North Face long-distance athlete Pau Capell.

I chose Bucovina Ultra Rocks because I heard wonderful things about the area and the mountains here. My goals for this competition are simple: I want to feel good and enjoy Romania. I saw images from Bucovina and I know that this race will give me joy. Then, I also want to take this opportunity and train seriously, as this is my last race before I take on the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc. I am looking forward to the race, to bringing my energy and doing a good job, said Paul Capell.

The competition starts on Friday, July 28 with the RUNC Challenge, a 5 km race that starts in the Central Plateau area, followed by the Kids Race. The queen race, the 110 km Ultra Rocks, is set to start at 23:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 29, at 6:00 hrs will see the start of the 88-km 4 Summits race that was classified last year as National Ultra Mountain Running Championship. This one, as well as the 48 km and 33 km races have the center of Campulung Moldovenesc as a starting point.

The 15 km final race is scheduled for Sunday, July 30, at the Alpin Rarau cabin, as an ideal challenge for downhill enthusiasts. Through the diversity of the races featured, Bucovina Ultra Rocks is aimed at runners of all training levels, offering each participant the opportunity to surpass themselves and explore the scenic beauty of the region. AGERPRES