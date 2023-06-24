More than 124,000 people enter Romania on Friday

The General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) informs that, on Friday, approximately 272,800 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, and over 69,500 means of transport, have completed control formalities, both on the inbound and on the outbound.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Saturday, there were 124,210 people entering Romania, including 14,069 Ukrainian citizens.As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 64 illegal acts (37 offences and 27 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.On Friday, 16 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country and 37 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.