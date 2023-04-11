More than 130,000 saplings to be planted in Dobroneagu highland area

As parts of efforts for the ecological restoration of the Dobroneagu highland area - Arges County, the Conservation Carpathia Foundation will plant more than 130,000 saplings at an altitude of over 1,500 metres, the environmental organization said in a release on Tuesday.

For the first time, in addition to traditional sapling planting, the green activists will resort to the direct seeding of beechnuts, using drones for hard-to-reach areas.

"The Dobroneagu area spans 200 hectares, and the forest here has disappeared as a result of 2008 - 2010 logging activities that affected 40 hectares, but also due to a windthrow on February 6, 2020, which disturbed 160 hectares. The ecological reconstruction of the area began in the spring of 2022, with the planting of spruce, beech, fir, boxwood and rowan saplings on 55 hectares of the surface affected by the windthrow; over 32 hectares of the illegally deforested area were restored in fall 2022," the statement reads.

The saplings of endemic natural species come from the nurseries of the Conservation Carpathia Foundation or are purchased from specialized producers.

Conservation Carpathia is carrying out works on another five ecological restoration sites, where more than 240,000 saplings will be put into the ground this spring.

Since 2013, the Conservation Carpathia Foundation has planted 3.7 million saplings and restored 1,906 hectares of forest. AGERPRES