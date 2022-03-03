More than 1,400 Ukrainian citizens apply for asylum in Romania

More than 1,400 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania since the beginning of the conflict in the neighboring country, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) reported on Thursday.

"Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, 1,408 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania. These citizens enjoy all the rights provided by the national legislation," a MAI release sent to AGERPRES informs.

Throughout the procedure, according to the quoted source, asylum seekers can benefit from accommodation in the centers of the General Immigration Inspectorate, if they so wish, as well as material, financial, medical assistance, psychological and legal advice, access to labor market and cultural adaptation activities.

In addition, they can benefit from the support of international and non-governmental organizations working in the field of migration, Agerpres.ro informs.

At the moment, the occupancy rate of relevant accommodation centers is 64.8%, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.