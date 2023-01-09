More than 160 specimens of birds hunted illegally by Italian citizens discovered by police

More than 160 specimens of birds illegally hunted by Italian citizens were discovered by the police during five house searches at the properties of individuals and legal entities located within the radius of the Stancuta locality, informs the Braila County Police Inspectorate.

"While searching the house of a 39-year-old man, which also plays the role of his gunsmith company headquarters, the police found 141 specimens of birds belonging to the thrush, lark, duck, snipe, greater scaup and greater white-fronted goose species, 8 hunting weapons and 1,598 pieces of ammunition, exceeding by 1,098 cartridges the maximum limit provided by law. Also, while searching the house of 42-year-old man, the police was able to identify five Italian citizens, who possessed 19 specimens of the wild goose and wild duck species, without complying with the conditions provided for in the hunting permit," reads a press release from the Braila Police Inspectorate.

Also, the police officers from the Bureau of Weapons, Explosives and Hazardous Substances and those from the Economic Crime Investigation Service, the Insuratei Town Police and the Special Actions Service who carried out the searches found, at the house of another 42-year-old man, 83 items of ammunition, held without authorization, told Agerpres.

The search of the house of a 47-year-old woman also revealed specific remains after the evisceration of some birds, weighing approximately four kilogrammes.

All the goods found were seized in order to continue the investigations, while the five Italian citizens had their hunting permits withdrawn, as a temporary measure.

At the same time, the gunsmith's operation authorization was withdrawn in order to cancel it, and the warehouse belonging to the legal entity was sealed, until the legal situation of the assets belonging to this citizen is clarified.

The investigations continue within the framework of some criminal files initiated under the aspect of crimes of non-compliance with the weapons and ammunition regime and hunting regime.