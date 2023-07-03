More than 20 young people, expected at 'ProEtnica' Intercultural Summer Academy

More than 20 young people from the member states of the European Union are expected to participate in the "ProEtnica" Intercultural Summer Academy, the 6th edition, from August 21 to 28, in Sighisoara, the event being part of the ProEtnica Intercultural Festival, which reached its 19th edition.

This year the ProEthnic Intercultural Academy will have the theme: "The impact of demographic changes on national minorities" and is organized by the Divers Association, in partnership with the Interethnic Educational Center for Youth (ibz), benefiting financial support from the Mures County Council.

"The focus of minority rights is the promotion and protection of their identity. The promotion and protection of their identity prevents the forced assimilation and loss of cultures, religions and languages, the basis of the world's wealth and therefore part of its heritage. Demographic changes, the Intercultural Academy will provide information about respecting the rights of national minorities in Romania and in the European Union in the context of demographic changes. We will look for solutions to the challenges caused by demographic changes for national minorities. The Academy will offer young participants a platform for discussions, exchange of experience and knowledge of the complexity of the problems of inter-ethnic relations in communities multicultural groups from different European countries in the context of demographic changes," the organizers announced on Facebook.

Through interactive workshops, the Intercultural Academy will provide participants with an understanding of the value of diversity and the related advantages and challenges, and will encourage their civic involvement and interest in the protection of national minorities.

Among the scientific coordinators of the Academy are university prof. Dr. Radu Carp, from the University of Bucharest, president of the Center of Excellence for the Study of Transfrontier Minorities, and Meto Nowak, referent of the State Representative for Sorbians, Ministry of Science, Research and Culture in Potsdam, Germany.

Interactive workshops will be organized by academic moderators and related discussion sessions and case studies and presentations by lecturers and Academy participants are announced.

Eligible participants are young people from Romania and the countries of the European Union, aged between 19 and 35, interested in promoting interculturality with the aim of sustainable development of different multicultural communities.

The Sighisoara ProEtnica Intercultural Festival is scheduled between August 24 - 27, in the Medieval Citadel in Sighisoara, and is organized by the Interethnic Educational Center for Youth (ibz).AGERPRES