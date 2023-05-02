More than 242,000 people cross border points throughout the country on Monday

Approximately 242,000 people, Romanian citizens and foreigners, with over 62,000 means of transport, carried out control formalities, on Monday, both inbound and outbound, through border points throughout the country, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs.

According to a press release sent on Tuesday, AGERPRES, there were 104,564 people on the way to enter Romania, of which 7,819 were Ukrainian citizens.

On Monday, the border police detected 87 illegal acts (42 crimes and 45 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

The amount of contravention fines applied amounts to over 51,000 RON, and the goods seized for confiscation were worth about 167,000 RON.

On Monday, 18 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country, and 13 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.