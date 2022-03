More than 5,200 persons, half of them Ukrainian citizens, have entered Romania through the Sculeni border crossing point in the past 24 hours, according to a press release of the Iasi County Prefect's Office.

According to the same source, a total of 1,174 cars and 5,267 persons, 2,630 of whom were Ukrainian citizens, came in through the Sculeni customs.Also, two trains entered Romania carrying out 198 people, 104 of whom were Ukrainian citizens.