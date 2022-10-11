More than 40 films, foreign and Romanian, to be screened at the Dracula Film Festival

More than 40 horror, fantasy, neo-noir, thrillers and children's films will be screened at the Patria and Astra cinema halls and at the Reduta Cultural Centre in Brasov, starting on Wednesday, October 12, until October 16, as part of the 10th edition of the Dracula Film Festival 2022, told Agerpres.

This anniversary edition of the festival will open on Wednesday, October 12, with the screening of the American film "Halloween Ends," to be shown for the first time in Romania at the Astra cinema hall in Brasov, as of 7.00 pm.

On Wednesday, on the first day of the festival, the Patria cinema halls will screen the films from the short film competition, a number of 24 films - 19 international and 5 Romanian, competing for the Little Dracula and Vladutz trophies.

Also at the Patria cinema hall, starting on Thursday, October 13, the 10 films in the feature film competition will be shown over the course of 3 days.

The 10 films selected in the Dracula Trophy competition are: "Walking Against the Rain" (2022, UK), "Mimist" (2021, Korea), "The Devil's Hideout" (2022, Spain), "Red Sky Metal Giants" (2022, Argentina), "Blades in the Darkness" (2022, Germany), "The Creeping" (2021, UK), "In albis" (2022, Spain), "A Life on the Farm" (2021, UK), "After She Died" (2022, Australia) and "The Hermits" (2022, France).

Apart from the feature film competition, the Astra cinema hall will also screen for the first time in Romania the films "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Watcher, Coupez!" and the Romanian films "Katharina and Capra cu Trei Iezi," with all tickets having been already sold for the latter.

Tickets for these films are on sale at www.biletebrasov.ro.

During the festival, thematic films will be shown at the Reduta Cultural Centre in Brasov, where events such as Asian Film Day (Bong Joon Ho), Master of Horror (John Carpenter) and Dracula Day at Another SuperHeroes Day will take place, for which the entrance is free of charge.

The Dracula Film Festival 2022 awards gala will take place on Saturday, October 15, at the Astra cinema hall, followed by a concert-event in which 6 Spanish musicians, 15 instruments and a quadraphonic sound system will give live, through a new audio dimension added, the audience's perception of F.W. Murnau's 1922 masterpiece, "Nosferatu," in the 10th anniversary edition of the international fantasy film festival Dracula.

In addition to the film screenings, the festival will host workshops dedicated to the Dracula Digital section, Ioan Big, the manager of the festival will launch his own book entitled "Zombies in the XXI Century," and the Kron Art gallery will host the sale exhibition of the renowned Italian artist Giorgio Finamore, entitled Postmodern Gothic Art.

Dracula Film Festival is a project of the Fanzin Cultural Association and co-financed by Brasov City Hall and the National Cinema Centre.