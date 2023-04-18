 
     
More than 50 migrants, found at Arad border crossing point hidden among metal profiles in truck

stirileprotv.ro
poliția de frontieră

More than 50 migrants from several countries were caught trying to leave the country hidden in a trailer truck loaded with metal profiles, checked at the western Arad Border Crossing Point, Arad Border Police said on Tuesday.

The driver, a 38-year-old Turkish national, was driving a trailer truck registered in Turkey and was transporting, according to the documents accompanying the cargo, metal profiles on the Turkey-Germany route, told Agerpres.

The 52 foreign nationals from Syria, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Egypt, India, Sudan, Bangladesh and Pakistan found in the truck were taken to the border police headquarters for investigation. Some of the migrants had entered Romania legally on the basis of personal documents, others were asylum seekers, the source said.

The driver is being investigated for migrant smuggling and the 52 foreigners hidden in the truck are being investigated for fraudulently attempting to cross the state border.

