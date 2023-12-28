More than 50 people rescued off the mountain in the last 24 hrs

More than 50 people were rescued from the mountain in the last 24 hours, and almost half of them were taken to hospital for medical care, the Mountain Rescue Service Salvamont Romania announced on Thursday.

"In the last 24 hours, no less than 51 calls were placed with the Salvamont National Dispatch Center requesting the urgent intervention of the rescuers," shows the Salvamont Facebook page.

Most calls for help were for Salvamont Lupeni - 9, Salvamont Voineasa - 7, and Salvamont Maramures - 6.

The mountain rescuers in Predeal, Harghita, Brasov, Gorj, Sibiu, Borsa, Caras-Severin - Muntele Mic, Mures, Arges and Bihor also responded to calls involving 53 people, of whom 24 were handed over to the Ambulance Service or the Mobile Emergency Resuscitation and Extrication Service to be taken to the hospital.

Also, 47 calls were received requesting advice and information about various hikeable mountain trails and ski areas.