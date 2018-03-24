More than 6 kg of heroin discovered by policemen belonging to two Bulgarian citizes, at the Calafat Crossing Point

Approx. 6.2 kg of heroin were discovered Friday at the Calafat Border Crossing Point, by Romanian and Bulgarian policemen, in a car with two Bulgarian citizens on board.

According to the Dolj County Border Police Territorial Service, the two Bulgarians, 24 and 26 years of age, wanted to enter the country with a Volvo car registered in Bulgaria and, while performing a through control on the car, the policemen found, in an especially arranged space in the lateral parts of the back seat, 12 packs, weighing about 500 grams each, containing a brown substance suspected of being heroin."The border policemen stopped the two persons from traveling further and, according to the Romanian-Bulgarian Protocol on Common Control on Crossing the Border, they were taken over by the Bulgarian authorities, in order to continue the investigation and to establish the entire criminal activity. or the necessary legal measures that need to be taken," stated STPF Dolj in a release.Following preliminary investigations conducted by the Bulgarian authorities, they reported that the total quantity of 6,203 grams resulted and the tests showed that the substance was heroin.

AGERPRES .