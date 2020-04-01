More than 80 medical professionals from the "Dr. Dumitru Popescu" maternity in Timisoara have been tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday evening and three of them resulted to be positive, Mayor Nicolae Robu told AGERPRES on Wednesday.

The medical staff at the maternity got tested after three nurses were discovered to be positive in recent days."The maternity [which is actually a section of the Municipal Hospital attached to the City Hall - editor's note] was not closed. There were five nurses who got infected, but it's not clear how. Which is why more than 80 medical professionals got tested last night [Tuesday night - editor's note], three of them resulting to be positive. The Timis Public Health Directorate (DSP Timis) is set to conduct an epidemiological investigation at the clinic. The entire personnel got tested on Tuesday evening. More than 80 medical professionals will be placed in an accommodation unit, until their tests are repeated, in three or four days. As soon as the results are ready, the DSP will decide what to do with the maternity," added Nicolae Robu.The manager of the Timisoara Municipal Hospital, Olimpia Oprea, told AGERPRES that, as soon as the results come from DSP Timis, a decision will be made in respect to the organisation of the activity at the hospital.She said there have been no resignations from any of the employees recorded so far at the hospital. A single physician, who worked there half-time, gave up because she also had some health issues.