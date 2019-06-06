More than half of population's expenditure, allocated for consumption, in 2018 (INS)

More than half of the population's spending (56.5 pct) was allocated last year for consumption, namely food, beverages, non-food goods or payment of some services, while 31.5 pct were taxes and duties to the state, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday.

Expenditure on the purchase or construction of a dwelling or for buying shares represents only 0.5 pct of the total of the households' expenditure.Last year, a household's total monthly spending accounted on average for 3,667 lei (1,407 lei per person) and represented 86.2 pct of the total revenue level."The main destinations of the households expenditure are the consumption of food, non-food goods, services and transfers to the public and private administration, and to social security budgets, in the form of taxes, contributions, fees, and coverage of needs related to household production (food of livestock and poultry, payment of labour for household production, sowing products, veterinary services, etc.). Expenditure on investment, intended for the purchase or construction of a house, the purchase of lands and equipment necessary to the household production, the purchase of shares, etc. hold a small share in the total household expenditure (only 0.5 pct)," the INS release reads.The total monthly average revenues in 2018 accounted in nominal terms for 4,251 lei per household and 1,631 lei per capita, the salaries being the most important income source (67.2 pct of total revenues).The money incomes were on average worth 3,920 lei per month per household (1,504 lei per capita), while the revenues in kind were worth 331 lei monthly per household (127 lei per capita).The salaries and the other revenues associated to them were the most important source of incomes (67.2 pct of the households' total revenues). The revenues from social benefits (18.7 pct), from agriculture (1.9 pct), from independent non-agricultural activities (2.2 pct), those from property and assets' sale from the household's patrimony (1.1 pct) as well as the incomes in kind (7.8 pct), mainly the equivalent of the consumption of agri-food products from own resources (6.4 pct) have also contributed to the formation of the households' total revenues.According to the source, the residential environment determines certain particularities as regards the size and structure of the revenue and spending.