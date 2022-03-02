Moroccan ForMin Bourita thanks Romania for support in safe evacuation of Moroccan citizens from Ukraine

The head of Moroccan diplomacy Nasser Bourita, in a telephone conversation on Wednesday with his Romanian counterpart, Bogdan Aurescu, expressed his special appreciation for the operative and efficient way in which the Romanian authorities have managed and are managing all the problems generated by the flow of people on the Romanian border, in the context of the crisis in Ukraine.

"Minister Bourita expressed his thanks in particular for Romania's support in facilitating the safe evacuation of Moroccan citizens from Ukraine, who particularly appreciated the way in which they were treated and assisted by the Romanian authorities. From the beginning of the crisis to the present, over 1,700 Moroccan citizens have benefited from the support of the Romanian authorities, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border," informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The two officials agreed to continue the operational coordination between the Romanian and Moroccan authorities for the safe transit of Moroccan citizens on Romanian territory and to get them home as soon as possible, Agerpres.ro informs.

Referring to the excellent traditional relations between the two countries, in the context of the anniversary of 60 years of diplomatic relations in 2022, the two ministers reiterated their desire to deepen political dialogue, at all levels, and to develop cooperation on all levels.