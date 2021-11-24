Most COVID-19 cases recorded in Bucharest, Ilfov and Cluj counties

Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections compared to the last report were recorded in Bucharest - 539 and in the Ilfov - 160, Cluj - 150, Timis - 148, Arad - 140 counties, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

The fewest new cases of COVID-19 were in the counties of Olt - 17, Vrancea - 19, Mehedinti - 20, Salaj - 22, Gorj - 23.

Bucharest has an incidence of 2.87 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, down compared to the previous days.Arad County ranks first in terms of the incidence of infections reported for 14 days, with 4.26 cases per thousand inhabitants.High incidence rates are also registered in the counties of Bihor - 3.94, Cluj - 3.9, Brasov - 3.86, Sibiu - 3.5.A number of 18 counties are in the green zone regarding infection with SARS-CoV-2, and 13 are in the yellow zone (incidence under three cases per thousand inhabitants).