Most new cases of COVID-19 - in Bucharest (116) and in Brasov County (68)

Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report were registered in Bucharest - 116 and in the counties of Brasov - 68, Cluj - 64 and Arad - 51, Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday.

The fewest new cases of COVID-19 were in the counties of Giurgiu - 4, Ialomita and Mehedinti - 5, Bistrita-Nasaud and Gorj - 6.

The municipality of Bucharest has an incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections of 1.17 cases per thousand inhabitants, decreasing compared to the previous days.Arad County ranks first in terms of the incidence of infections cumulated at 14 days, with 2.38 cases per thousand inhabitants, this being the only one that is still in the yellow zone.